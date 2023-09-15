Woodstock Corp Grows Stock Holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Woodstock Corp raised its holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 249,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,038 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp owned approximately 0.08% of APA worth $8,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of APA by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 8,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of APA by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 14,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of APA by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 34,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of APA by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of APA by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ APA traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,109,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,385,800. The stock has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 3.53. APA Co. has a 12 month low of $30.67 and a 12 month high of $50.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.06.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. APA had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 117.05%. APA’s quarterly revenue was down 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.41%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on APA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of APA from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of APA in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on APA in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on APA from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on APA from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.43.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

