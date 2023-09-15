Woodstock Corp Has $1.26 Million Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Woodstock Corp lowered its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 368,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,320,000 after buying an additional 18,825 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the first quarter worth $211,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 309,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,117,000 after purchasing an additional 10,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Otis Worldwide news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $576,666.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 3,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total value of $362,074.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,197.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $576,666.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on OTIS shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

Otis Worldwide stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.42. 730,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,823,940. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.88. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $62.49 and a 12 month high of $91.33. The firm has a market cap of $33.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 0.97.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 42.90%.

About Otis Worldwide

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.