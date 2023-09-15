Woodstock Corp Has $1.39 Million Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Woodstock Corp trimmed its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,130 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,986,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,998,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,117 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,006,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $818,229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365,044 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,302,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $693,747,000 after acquiring an additional 227,602 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 12,459,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $566,165,000 after acquiring an additional 407,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at $503,489,000. 81.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BK traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.30. 1,133,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,177,943. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $36.22 and a 1-year high of $52.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 10.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 27th. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total transaction of $1,621,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,545,065.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Bank of New York Mellon news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 14,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total transaction of $641,013.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,816 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,962.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total value of $1,621,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,545,065.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.90.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

