Woodstock Corp Has $14.08 Million Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Woodstock Corp boosted its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the quarter. RTX accounts for approximately 1.7% of Woodstock Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in RTX were worth $14,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 11,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 19,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 38,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,951,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,016,000 after purchasing an additional 202,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 123,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,121,000 after purchasing an additional 39,387 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RTX traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.28. 2,701,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,391,474. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $73.62 and a 52 week high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.24. The company has a market cap of $111.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of RTX from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Argus downgraded shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Melius downgraded shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RTX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.88.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

