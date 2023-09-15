Woodstock Corp Has $525,000 Position in Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Woodstock Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp owned about 0.07% of Bicycle Therapeutics worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 699,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,875,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 109.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $15,655,000. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BCYC. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. B. Riley raised shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.75.

Insider Activity at Bicycle Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 1,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $37,599.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 323,601 shares in the company, valued at $8,122,385.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,346 shares of company stock worth $58,885. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bicycle Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of BCYC traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $20.93. 31,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,375. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a 12 month low of $18.84 and a 12 month high of $33.49.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $11.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 621.69% and a negative return on equity of 54.71%. Research analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Bicycle Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. It is developing BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease; BT5528, a BTC that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial targeting Ephrin type-A receptor 2; and BT8009, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial targeting Nectin-4.

Featured Articles

