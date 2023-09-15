Woodstock Corp Increases Holdings in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Woodstock Corp grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $2,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centre Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Flowserve by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 256,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,538,000 after buying an additional 6,464 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Flowserve in the 1st quarter worth about $2,360,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Flowserve by 3.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 268,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,138,000 after acquiring an additional 9,859 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Flowserve by 8.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Flowserve by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,770,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,931,000 after buying an additional 86,815 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on FLS. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Flowserve from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Flowserve in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flowserve presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Flowserve Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of FLS stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $38.93. 109,922 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 883,322. Flowserve Co. has a twelve month low of $23.89 and a twelve month high of $41.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.12. Flowserve had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Flowserve Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Flowserve Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Flowserve Company Profile

(Free Report)

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.