Woodstock Corp Sells 1,000 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Woodstock Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,664,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,365,000 after acquiring an additional 58,249 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 18.2% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 185,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,927,000 after buying an additional 28,551 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.1% in the first quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 7,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.0% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 25,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.3% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on WFC shares. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.75 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.39.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 0.0 %

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.04. 5,023,606 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,159,283. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $48.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were given a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 35.00%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.