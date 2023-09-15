Woodstock Corp Sells 1,150 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Woodstock Corp reduced its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of D. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Dominion Energy by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,325,000 after purchasing an additional 12,002 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $1,528,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $419,000. 70.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of D stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.79. 1,626,162 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,332,031. The company has a market capitalization of $40.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.11 and its 200 day moving average is $52.92. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.76 and a 1 year high of $81.61.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

D has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $71.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.15.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on D

About Dominion Energy

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.