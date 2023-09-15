Woodstock Corp Sells 3,620 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Woodstock Corp cut its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 298,120 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,620 shares during the period. Fortinet comprises approximately 2.7% of Woodstock Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $22,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 6.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fortinet by 5.2% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fortinet by 6.1% during the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Fortinet by 53.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Fortinet by 3.7% during the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FTNT shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.10.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $291,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,861.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fortinet news, Director William H. Neukom acquired 552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.28 per share, for a total transaction of $34,930.56. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 291,551 shares in the company, valued at $18,449,347.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $291,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,861.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,218 shares of company stock worth $4,429,412 in the last quarter. 17.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FTNT traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,699,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,447,376. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.80. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.61 and a 1-year high of $81.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $48.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.24% and a negative return on equity of 698.28%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

