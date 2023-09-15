Woodstock Corp Sells 559 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Woodstock Corp lowered its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 559 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 94.7% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 450.0% during the first quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWM traded down $1.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $184.08. 7,849,719 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,330,666. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.50 and a 12 month high of $199.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.67.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.