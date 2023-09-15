Woodstock Corp Sells 5,809 Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Woodstock Corp lessened its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Free Report) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,809 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp owned 0.27% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals worth $3,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 72,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,272,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 817,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,171,000 after buying an additional 17,387 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $495,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 296.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 12,677 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LGND shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.75.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:LGND traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.03. 25,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,148. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $57.77 and a one year high of $97.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.43. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 43.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.02.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.66. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $26.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

