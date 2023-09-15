Woodstock Corp Sells 748 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Woodstock Corp reduced its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 748 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works makes up about 1.3% of Woodstock Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $11,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth $16,798,050,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 145.2% in the 1st quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $239.58. The company had a trading volume of 256,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $180.27 and a one year high of $264.19. The firm has a market cap of $72.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.68.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.02. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 94.14% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.83%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.18.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

