Woodstock Corp Sells 820 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Woodstock Corp reduced its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,135 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $7,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.3% in the first quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 90,417 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,428,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its position in Comcast by 0.6% during the second quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 45,222 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 1.9% during the first quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Comcast by 2.5% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 10,822 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its position in Comcast by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 31,520 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMCSA has been the subject of several research reports. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.88.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.83. The stock had a trading volume of 7,384,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,627,998. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.91. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The firm has a market cap of $189.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.42%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

