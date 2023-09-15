Woodstock Corp Takes $3.41 Million Position in OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI)

Woodstock Corp acquired a new position in OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 678,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,412,000. Woodstock Corp owned about 0.59% of OmniAb as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of OmniAb during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in OmniAb during the first quarter worth $37,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in OmniAb during the first quarter worth $47,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OmniAb during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in OmniAb during the first quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

OmniAb Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of OmniAb stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.23. The company had a trading volume of 101,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,567. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.48. OmniAb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $10.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OmniAb ( NASDAQ:OABI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OmniAb, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of OmniAb in a report on Friday, August 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OmniAb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Matthew W. Foehr bought 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.48 per share, with a total value of $246,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,332,919 shares in the company, valued at $12,784,396.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OmniAb Company Profile

OmniAb, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the provision of therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's discovery platform creates and screens diverse antibody repertoires and identify optimal antibodies for partners' drug development efforts. Its OmniAb platform is the biological intelligence of proprietary transgenic animals, including OmniRat, OmniChicken, and OmniMouse that have been genetically modified to generate antibodies with human sequences to facilitate development of human therapeutic candidates.

