Workspace Group Plc (OTCMKTS:WKPPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Workspace Group Plc (OTCMKTS:WKPPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 1,500.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Workspace Group from GBX 520 ($6.51) to GBX 550 ($6.88) in a research note on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Workspace Group from GBX 650 ($8.13) to GBX 700 ($8.76) in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Workspace Group from GBX 625 ($7.82) to GBX 725 ($9.07) in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st.

Workspace Group Stock Performance

About Workspace Group

Shares of OTCMKTS:WKPPF remained flat at $5.89 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.96. Workspace Group has a 1 year low of $5.89 and a 1 year high of $5.89.

Workspace is London's leading owner and operator of flexible workspace, managing five million sq. ft. of sustainable space with 76 core locations in London and the South East. We are home to some 4,000 of London's fastest growing and established brands from a diverse range of sectors. Our purpose, to give businesses the freedom to grow, is based on the belief that in the right space, teams can achieve more.

