Workspace Group Plc (OTCMKTS:WKPPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Workspace Group Plc (OTCMKTS:WKPPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 1,500.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Workspace Group from GBX 520 ($6.51) to GBX 550 ($6.88) in a research note on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Workspace Group from GBX 650 ($8.13) to GBX 700 ($8.76) in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Workspace Group from GBX 625 ($7.82) to GBX 725 ($9.07) in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st.
Read Our Latest Research Report on WKPPF
Workspace Group Stock Performance
About Workspace Group
Workspace is London's leading owner and operator of flexible workspace, managing five million sq. ft. of sustainable space with 76 core locations in London and the South East. We are home to some 4,000 of London's fastest growing and established brands from a diverse range of sectors. Our purpose, to give businesses the freedom to grow, is based on the belief that in the right space, teams can achieve more.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Workspace Group
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- 3 Reasons Price Weakness Is a Buying Opportunity For Lennar
- Stocks in the Dow: About the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)
- Name A Better Trio Than These Underrated High Potential Stocks
- The Dividend Kings With Highest Yield
- Institutions and Insiders Are Gobbling Up Shares of HASI
Receive News & Ratings for Workspace Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workspace Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.