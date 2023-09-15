WPP (NYSE:WPP) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of WPP (NYSE:WPP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut WPP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $966.80.

WPP opened at $48.00 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.36. WPP has a 52-week low of $39.67 and a 52-week high of $64.07.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.9536 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a yield of 4.9%. WPP’s payout ratio is 29.19%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WPP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in WPP by 187.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WPP during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WPP in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC grew its position in WPP by 85.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 583 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in WPP by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 4.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

