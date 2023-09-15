WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY) Short Interest Down 71.2% in August

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,100 shares, a decline of 71.2% from the August 15th total of 121,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 174,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Stock Performance

WXXWY stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.73. The company had a trading volume of 33,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,781. WuXi Biologics has a 52 week low of $8.70 and a 52 week high of $18.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.48.

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Company Profile

Featured Stories

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc provides end-to-end solutions and services for biologics discovery, development, and manufacturing in the People's Republic of China, North America, Europe, and internationally. It also engages in the provision of consultation services in relation to the biopharmaceutical technology, international sales contracting services, testing and development of testing technologies, sales and marketing services, and biologics clinical and manufacturing services; production and sale of medicals; vaccine contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) and related business; and material supplier activities.

