Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) Short Interest Down 73.5% in August

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 73.5% from the August 15th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wynn Macau Stock Down 0.3 %

Wynn Macau stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,612. Wynn Macau has a 52-week low of $3.84 and a 52-week high of $13.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.78 and its 200 day moving average is $9.73.

About Wynn Macau

Wynn Macau, Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of integrated destination casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Palace resort features approximately 468,000 square feet of casino space providing 24-hour gaming and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with guest rooms, suites, and villas; and food and beverage outlets.

