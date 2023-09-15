Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) Short Interest Down 73.5% in August

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 73.5% from the August 15th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Wynn Macau Stock Down 0.3 %
Wynn Macau stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,612. Wynn Macau has a 52-week low of $3.84 and a 52-week high of $13.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.78 and its 200 day moving average is $9.73.
About Wynn Macau
