X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG) Stock Price Down 0%

X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG – Get Free Report) fell 0% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $41.53 and last traded at $41.58. 13,565 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 358,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.60.

X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.15. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USSG. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,881,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $829,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 95,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 12,805 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 19,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 7,863 shares during the last quarter.

About X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF

The Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (USSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, screened for environmental, social, and governance characteristics. USSG was launched on Mar 7, 2019 and is managed by Xtrackers.

