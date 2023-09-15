XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Shares Sold by Green Alpha Advisors LLC

Green Alpha Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,067 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in XPeng were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XPEV. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of XPeng by 612.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,207,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,700,000 after acquiring an additional 5,335,450 shares during the last quarter. GGV Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPeng in the fourth quarter valued at $39,203,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of XPeng in the first quarter valued at $21,058,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of XPeng by 124.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,096,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719,800 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of XPeng by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,318,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,761 shares during the period. 11.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get XPeng alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XPEV. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on XPeng in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.10 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on XPeng from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on XPeng from $6.28 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.80 to $25.30 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, BOCOM International cut XPeng from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.10.

XPeng Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:XPEV opened at $18.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.72. XPeng Inc. has a one year low of $6.18 and a one year high of $23.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.40. The stock has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 3.31.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.16). XPeng had a negative return on equity of 27.32% and a negative net margin of 46.94%. The business had revenue of $698.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that XPeng Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About XPeng

(Free Report)

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, technical support, auto financing, insurance technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.