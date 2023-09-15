Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Chairman Armando Anido Sells 17,830 Shares of Stock

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Free Report) Chairman Armando Anido sold 17,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.33, for a total transaction of $23,713.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 936,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,840.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
ZYNE stock opened at $1.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.53. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $1.38.
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ZYNE has been the topic of several recent research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $1.11 target price (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.11.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZYNE
About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing pharmaceutically produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. It is developing Zygel, a pharmaceutically produced cannabidiol formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Zynerba Pharmaceuticals
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Investors Betting On Triple-Digit Sales Growth At Las Vegas Sands
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- 3 Reasons Why AMD Might Breakout Higher
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Build a Solid Gold Retirement With AI Powerhouse Adobe
Receive News & Ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.