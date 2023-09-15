Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Chairman Armando Anido Sells 17,830 Shares of Stock

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Free Report) Chairman Armando Anido sold 17,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.33, for a total transaction of $23,713.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 936,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,840.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

ZYNE stock opened at $1.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.53. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $1.38.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,178,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 232,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,110,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 373,435 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $346,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 104.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 132,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 67,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $90,000. 11.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZYNE has been the topic of several recent research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $1.11 target price (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.11.

About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing pharmaceutically produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. It is developing Zygel, a pharmaceutically produced cannabidiol formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

