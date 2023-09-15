Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

ZYNE has been the subject of a number of other reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a hold rating and set a $1.11 price objective (down from $10.00) on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.11.

ZYNE opened at $1.35 on Monday. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $1.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $72.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.33.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts predict that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZYNE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 104.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 132,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 67,762 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,946,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 123,731 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 145.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 16,357 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 66.1% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 33,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.23% of the company’s stock.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing pharmaceutically produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. It is developing Zygel, a pharmaceutically produced cannabidiol formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

