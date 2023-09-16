10,370 Shares in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Acquired by Fragasso Group Inc.

Fragasso Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at $206,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 18.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $1,475,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 226,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 62,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,832,000 after acquiring an additional 482,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

PLTR opened at $15.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.65. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $20.24. The firm has a market cap of $32.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -511.00, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 2.80.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $533.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.88 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 37,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total transaction of $570,228.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,808,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,819,636.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 37,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total transaction of $570,228.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,808,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,819,636.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total transaction of $434,496.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,786,919 shares in the company, valued at $35,452,472.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,613,619 shares of company stock worth $49,214,052 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

