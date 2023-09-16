1,169 Shares in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Purchased by Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Travelers Companies by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,292,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,478,404,000 after buying an additional 152,945 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,820,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,466,244,000 after purchasing an additional 829,918 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,409,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $825,601,000 after purchasing an additional 19,767 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,284,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $615,847,000 after purchasing an additional 539,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 569.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,579,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on TRV. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from C$183.00 to C$185.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.08.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total value of $1,750,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,464,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE TRV opened at $164.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $166.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.65 and a fifty-two week high of $194.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.60.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($1.99). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 42.60%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

