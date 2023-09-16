1,212 Shares in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Acquired by Fragasso Group Inc.

Fragasso Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSA. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in MSA Safety by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in MSA Safety by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in MSA Safety by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 16,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Suncoast Equity Management lifted its position in MSA Safety by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 2,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Stock Performance

NYSE MSA opened at $172.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 538.16 and a beta of 0.97. MSA Safety Incorporated has a twelve month low of $108.75 and a twelve month high of $185.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.06.

MSA Safety Announces Dividend

MSA Safety ( NYSE:MSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.14 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 30.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is 587.50%.

Insider Transactions at MSA Safety

In other MSA Safety news, CAO Jonathan D. Buck sold 172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total value of $30,585.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,401 shares in the company, valued at $604,765.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Jonathan D. Buck sold 172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total value of $30,585.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,765.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.65, for a total transaction of $91,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,691.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,922 shares of company stock worth $345,660. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on MSA. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of MSA Safety from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on shares of MSA Safety in a report on Wednesday. William Blair upgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.00.

Read Our Latest Report on MSA Safety

MSA Safety Company Profile

(Free Report)

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and software that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

Recommended Stories

