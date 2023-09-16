1,500 Shares in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO) Purchased by Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EIDO. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 18.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,505,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,424,000 after acquiring an additional 231,197 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 20.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 963,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,677,000 after buying an additional 165,718 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,107,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 477.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 288,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,460,000 after purchasing an additional 238,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 287,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,432,000 after purchasing an additional 6,452 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EIDO traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.77. 1,191,966 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,378. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.15 and its 200-day moving average is $23.28. iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF has a 1 year low of $21.41 and a 1 year high of $24.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $515.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.80.

The iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (EIDO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Indonesia IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid and small-cap Indonesian companies. EIDO was launched on May 5, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

