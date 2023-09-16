17,768 Shares in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Purchased by Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 17,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,127,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $574,983,000 after acquiring an additional 566,205 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,105,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,709,000 after purchasing an additional 377,055 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 6.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,717,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,177,000 after buying an additional 749,687 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,432,000. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 4.6% during the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,300,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,063,000 after acquiring an additional 406,076 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on GPK. Citigroup reduced their target price on Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Bank of America cut shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.44.

Graphic Packaging Stock Performance

NYSE:GPK opened at $23.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.36. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52-week low of $19.46 and a 52-week high of $27.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.98.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 37.35% and a net margin of 7.30%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is presently 17.54%.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

