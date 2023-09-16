1,910 Shares in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Bought by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,910 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CYBR. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in CyberArk Software by 15.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CyberArk Software during the first quarter valued at $202,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CyberArk Software during the first quarter valued at $223,000. Colony Group LLC increased its position in CyberArk Software by 2.0% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 30,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,459,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SQN Investors LP increased its position in CyberArk Software by 21.5% during the first quarter. SQN Investors LP now owns 158,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,524,000 after acquiring an additional 28,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on CYBR. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CyberArk Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.22.

CyberArk Software Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $170.01 on Friday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a twelve month low of $113.19 and a twelve month high of $171.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $160.13 and its 200 day moving average is $149.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of -60.50 and a beta of 1.04.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.28. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 17.55% and a negative return on equity of 15.40%. The company had revenue of $175.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

CyberArk Software Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

