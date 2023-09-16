2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT) Downgraded by Guggenheim to Neutral

Guggenheim lowered shares of 2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of 2seventy bio from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of 2seventy bio from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of 2seventy bio from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 2seventy bio currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.00.

2seventy bio Trading Up 11.9 %

Shares of TSVT opened at $4.05 on Tuesday. 2seventy bio has a twelve month low of $3.54 and a twelve month high of $17.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.31.

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.21. 2seventy bio had a negative return on equity of 51.38% and a negative net margin of 122.33%. The company had revenue of $36.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.81 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 2seventy bio will post -4.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Nick Leschly sold 9,060 shares of 2seventy bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $55,537.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,168,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,163,849.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other 2seventy bio news, CEO Nick Leschly sold 9,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $55,537.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,168,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,163,849.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kynam Capital Management, Lp purchased 86,414 shares of 2seventy bio stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $515,027.44. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,142,111 shares in the company, valued at $30,646,981.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 42,434 shares of company stock worth $245,719 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSVT. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of 2seventy bio by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of 2seventy bio by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of 2seventy bio by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of 2seventy bio by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in 2seventy bio in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

About 2seventy bio

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. The company's products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and chimeric antigen receptor-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

