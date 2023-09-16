36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) Shares Down 2.2%

36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.71 and last traded at $0.75. 11,934 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 67,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.77.

Separately, TheStreet cut 36Kr from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th.

The company has a market cap of $29.24 million, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.88 and a 200 day moving average of $0.96.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in 36Kr stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR – Free Report) by 166.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.07% of 36Kr worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

36Kr Holdings Inc provides content and business services in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and timely market updates, as well as editorials and commentaries in various industries, such as technology, media and entertainment, consumer, retail, and healthcare.

