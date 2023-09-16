7,931 Shares in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Purchased by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,931 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TXT. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Textron by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 0.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 55,591 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 0.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,503,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,748,161,000 after buying an additional 177,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 52.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Textron

In other Textron news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 5,000 shares of Textron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $376,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,827.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TXT shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Textron from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Textron from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Textron Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of TXT stock opened at $76.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.49. Textron Inc. has a one year low of $58.03 and a one year high of $80.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 13.83%. Textron’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Textron Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.84%.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

