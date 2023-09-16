9,473 Shares in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) Bought by Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 224.4% in the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 66.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 7,471.4% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the first quarter worth about $62,000.

Get iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 435,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,901. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.13. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a twelve month low of $36.01 and a twelve month high of $48.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.73.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.