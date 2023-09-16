Abacus Planning Group Inc. Buys 155 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in PepsiCo by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 15,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co raised its position in PepsiCo by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 19,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $607,000. InTrack Investment Management Inc raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 25.4% during the second quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 8,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 22.0% during the second quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $179.84 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.98 and a 1 year high of $196.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $247.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $182.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.57.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

Get Our Latest Report on PepsiCo

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.