Abacus Planning Group Inc. Sells 10,471 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,854 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 10,471 shares during the quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 544.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 889 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 15,620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 38,855 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 7,380 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,549,000. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 17,743 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 5,479 shares during the period. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $33.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $142.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.25 and a twelve month high of $42.58.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.30 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 15.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.87%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.20%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $418,022.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.40.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Further Reading

