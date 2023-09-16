ABCMETA Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $11.88 (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. Over the last week, ABCMETA has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. One ABCMETA token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ABCMETA has a market capitalization of $629,387.82 and approximately $11.88 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ABCMETA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00008461 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00021156 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00017894 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00014717 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26,564.88 or 0.99979901 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000073 BTC.

ABCMETA Profile

ABCMETA is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.0000063 USD and is down -0.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $35.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ABCMETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ABCMETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.