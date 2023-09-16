Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Receives $87.38 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.63.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ACHC shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 1,821.7% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 70,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,774,000 after acquiring an additional 5,380 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $4,230,000. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 6.9% in the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 11,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period.

NASDAQ ACHC opened at $70.09 on Friday. Acadia Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $66.87 and a fifty-two week high of $89.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.49 and a 200-day moving average of $73.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $731.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.06 million. As a group, analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, eating disorder facilities, and outpatient clinics.

