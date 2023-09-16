ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Major Shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L Sells 128,479 Shares

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 128,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $2,082,644.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,859,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,137,858.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
ACV Auctions Stock Down 0.5 %
ACVA stock opened at $15.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 1.35. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $18.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18.
ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $124.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.44 million. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a negative return on equity of 16.17%. Research analysts predict that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.
ACVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on ACV Auctions from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on ACV Auctions from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on ACV Auctions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.07.
ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company provides data services insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.
