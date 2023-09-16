ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Major Shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L Sells 128,479 Shares

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 128,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $2,082,644.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,859,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,137,858.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

ACV Auctions Stock Down 0.5 %

ACVA stock opened at $15.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 1.35. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $18.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Get ACV Auctions alerts:

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $124.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.44 million. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a negative return on equity of 16.17%. Research analysts predict that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACV Auctions

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in ACV Auctions by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 41,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the period. 78.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on ACV Auctions from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on ACV Auctions from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on ACV Auctions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.07.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ACV Auctions

About ACV Auctions

(Get Free Report)

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company provides data services insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ACV Auctions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACV Auctions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.