Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target Raised to $625.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $600.00 to $625.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America raised Adobe from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $575.00 to $630.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Adobe from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $510.00 to $660.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $431.00 to $585.00 in a report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $573.07.

Shares of ADBE opened at $528.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $529.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $440.68. Adobe has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $570.24. The stock has a market cap of $241.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.33.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,089 shares of company stock valued at $20,720,115. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 278.9% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 171.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Adobe by 209.1% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

