Adriatic Metals (LON:ADT1) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Adriatic Metals PLC (LON:ADT1 – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 189 ($2.37) and last traded at GBX 188 ($2.35). Approximately 289,295 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 78% from the average daily volume of 162,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 186 ($2.33).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ADT1 has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.25) price target on shares of Adriatic Metals in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 229 ($2.87) price target on shares of Adriatic Metals in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 229 ($2.87) price objective on shares of Adriatic Metals in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADT1
Adriatic Metals Stock Performance
About Adriatic Metals
Adriatic Metals PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals. It explores for silver, zinc, lead, copper, gold, and barite deposits. The company's flagship project is the Vares Silver Project located in the Bosnia and Herzegovina. It also operates Raska Project located in Serbia.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Adriatic Metals
- Space Investment: How to Invest in Space Exploration
- 5 Reasons Apple’s New Phone Moves the Needle: 5 That It Won’t
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/11 – 9/15
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- China’s Jump In Car Sales Is Drawing Big Money To These Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Adriatic Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adriatic Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.