Adriatic Metals (LON:ADT1) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Adriatic Metals PLC (LON:ADT1 – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 189 ($2.37) and last traded at GBX 188 ($2.35). Approximately 289,295 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 78% from the average daily volume of 162,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 186 ($2.33).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADT1 has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.25) price target on shares of Adriatic Metals in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 229 ($2.87) price target on shares of Adriatic Metals in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 229 ($2.87) price objective on shares of Adriatic Metals in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st.

Adriatic Metals Stock Performance

About Adriatic Metals

The stock has a market cap of £561.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1,371.43 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 23.92, a current ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 184.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 182.34.

Adriatic Metals PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals. It explores for silver, zinc, lead, copper, gold, and barite deposits. The company's flagship project is the Vares Silver Project located in the Bosnia and Herzegovina. It also operates Raska Project located in Serbia.

