AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 104,839 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 460,184 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,839 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $28,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 7,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 74.3% in the second quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 6,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 147,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,253,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

SPLV opened at $61.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.05 and a 200 day moving average of $62.14. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.99 and a fifty-two week high of $66.32.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

