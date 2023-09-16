AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 11,539 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400,889 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,539 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $29,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% in the 1st quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 14,533.3% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BND opened at $70.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.66. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $69.09 and a one year high of $74.90.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.1957 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

