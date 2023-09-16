AE Wealth Management LLC Has $21.21 Million Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 44,519 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Genuine Parts worth $21,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GPC. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1,308.3% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of GPC stock opened at $148.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.90. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $145.30 and a 52 week high of $187.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $156.35 and a 200-day moving average of $161.41.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Genuine Parts from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Stephens decreased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $195.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.00.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

