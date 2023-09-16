AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,547,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231,502 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF were worth $25,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIV. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 162.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 118.9% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Global SuperDividend US ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Global SuperDividend US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000.

Global SuperDividend US ETF Stock Performance

DIV opened at $16.64 on Friday. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.93 and a fifty-two week high of $19.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $603.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.02.

Global SuperDividend US ETF Company Profile

The Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (DIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of 50 high-dividend, low-volatility securities. DIV was launched on Mar 11, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

