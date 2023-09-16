AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 46.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,195 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $38,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1,029.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 6,445 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 26,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,372,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $275,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $575.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $546.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.06, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.13. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $296.32 and a one year high of $601.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $510.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $435.73.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 62.87%.

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total value of $327,906.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,939,130.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total value of $327,906.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,939,130.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 37,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546,751.75, for a total transaction of $20,590,670,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,275,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,825,684,274,988.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,010,309 shares of company stock worth $21,095,701,670. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LLY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $408.00 to $615.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $532.78.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

