AE Wealth Management LLC Invests $26.20 Million in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:JULT)

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:JULT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 828,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,202,000. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 42.47% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JULT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,355,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $670,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JULT opened at $31.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $67.45 million, a P/E ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 0.55. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF has a 1 year low of $25.66 and a 1 year high of $32.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.78 and a 200 day moving average of $30.37.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF Profile

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF (JULT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. JULT was launched on Jun 30, 2020 and is managed by Allianz.

