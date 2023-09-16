AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 10,619 Shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 436,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,619 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 10.69% of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF worth $25,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WDIV. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 242.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000.

NYSEARCA WDIV opened at $57.92 on Friday. SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $51.11 and a 12 month high of $62.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.89 million, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.28.

The SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (WDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks from the S&P Global BMI Index. Constituents are selected and weighted by dividends. WDIV was launched on May 29, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

