AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 111,522 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 627,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,522 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $25,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 25,381,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $989,379,000 after buying an additional 1,478,471 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 39,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Investors Network Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $10,170,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 187,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,660,000 after acquiring an additional 5,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gainplan LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 101.0% in the first quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 34,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 17,511 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $40.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $72.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.50. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $43.22.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.