AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 22,400 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 31.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,077 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,400 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $19,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HON. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 47.4% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $193.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $128.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.63 and a 1-year high of $220.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $192.20 and its 200-day moving average is $195.36.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 34.46%. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on HON. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.07.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

