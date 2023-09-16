AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,847 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 50,710 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,847 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $23,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fragasso Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at $208,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.1% during the second quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 36,247 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 288.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,635 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,421,000 after acquiring an additional 16,804 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.9% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 549 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.2% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 3,608 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John Donovan bought 548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $457.07 per share, for a total transaction of $250,474.36. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,982.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $424.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $448.46 and a 200 day moving average of $460.55. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $381.55 and a fifty-two week high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 71.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 43.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $440.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $532.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $499.43.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

