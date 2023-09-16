AE Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 30.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 988,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 429,861 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.53% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $28,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,073,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,387,000 after buying an additional 130,410 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 89,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after buying an additional 4,473 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 346,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,127,000 after buying an additional 13,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

SPTS opened at $28.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.93. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $28.60 and a one year high of $29.44.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

